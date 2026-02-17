Pakistan cricket supporters and experts are angry at their team's tame surrender to India at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali was unrelenting in his analysis as he slammed skipper Salman Ali Agha for a wrong decision at the toss and for his bowling changes. "We are illiterate people. Pardon my language today. Those illiterates, who don't even know that at the R. Premadasa Stadium, sides batting first have won three matches, chose to bowl after winning the toss claiming our spin department is strong. I want to tell them, why didn't you reserve your strength for the latter period, you fools? Who told you to bowl first?" Ali said in a podcast.

"Even after dismissing Abhishek Sharma, look at the defensive captaincy shown by our skipper. The threat posed by Usman Tariq was negated because he wasn't used till late in the match. That's why I said before the match that it was better if the game had been washed out."

India rode on a blazing 40-ball 77 by opener Ishan Kishan and some handy contributions in the middle order to post an imposing total. In reply, Pakistan folded for 114 in 18 overs.

Meanwhile, speaking on Star Sports, former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis said Pakistan didn't stand a chance after India posted the stiff target in Colombo on Sunday night.

"Pakistan lost the game in the first innings. Once India reached 175, the game was out of Pakistan's reach. The ball was spinning, and Suryakumar Yadav was smart with his bowling changes," Younis said.

"When you look at how much spin Pakistani bowlers got, I don't think they used it as well as India did. But the game was over in the first innings because India scored too many runs.

"We always knew Pakistan's batting is not great. But if India had scored 140 or 150 instead of 175, things might have been different," he added.