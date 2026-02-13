Story ProgressBack to home
USA vs Netherlands Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
USA vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first against USA.
USA vs Netherlands Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026© AFP
USA vs Netherlands Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first against USA in their T20 World Cup Group A match in Mumbai tonight. Netherlands aim to blend batting explosiveness and bowling discipline for a victory against the dangerous USA, essential to keep their T20 World Cup Super Eights hopes alive. Having lost their tournament opener against Pakistan narrowly, the Dutch bounced back in commanding fashion against Namibia in their previous outing. Meanwhile, USA are still searching for their first win in this event. They have shown promise with the ball but faltered with the bat, and sloppy fielding has hampered them too. (Live Scorecard)
Match 21, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 13, 2026
Play In Progress
USA
23/0 (2.0)
NED
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Netherlands won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 11.50
Batsman
Monank Patel
3 (3)
Shayan Jahangir
16* (9)
Bowler
Aryan Dutt
12/0 (1)
Logan van Beek
7/0 (1)
No run.
No run.
FOUR LEG BYES! Wrong line this time. Down the leg side, Jahanagir looks to flick but falls over in the process. Misses the shot but the ball runs off his pads to the fine leg fence.
SIX! WHAM! The assassin runs in with a smile but it is the USA who are smiling more! A warmup ball, short and outside off, Shayan Jahangir picks the length in a trice and pulls it magnificently over deep mid-wicket!
If the first over was anything to go by, we may not see spin anytime soon before the Powerplay ends. It is the smiling assassin, Logan van Beek, who will share the new ball.
Short ball, on middle and leg, Monank Patel stays back and tucks it through backward square leg for a brace.
Three runs. A bit of turn here. This one lands on leg and turns. Shayan Jahangir tries to flick it but just gets a fine tickle. The ball rolls towards fine leg. The fielder chases it and keeps it in just before the fence. They collect three runs.
SIX! Shayan Jahangir gets off the mark with a huge hit! A bit short, on middle, Shayan Jahangir goes deep in his crease and clatters it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
Landed outside off, Jahangir nudges it to the leg side.
Full and fast now, around off, Shayan Jahangir stays back and works it towards short mid-wicket.
Slow ball to start. Short of full, outside off, coming in gently, Monank Patel stays back and nudges it through mid-wicket to get the scoreboard rolling with a single.
Let's play! The anthems are done and we are ready for the game to begin. The Dutch get into a huddle and then disperse. They are followed by the two USA openers - skipper Monank Patel and Shayan Jahangir. It will be the offie Aryan Dutt to start off proceedings. Monank to face. Here we go!
National anthems - Time for the proudest moment in any individual's career. The national anthem. The match officials walk out to the middle, followed by the two teams. It will be the Dutch anthem first, followed by that of the USA.
UAE pip Canada - Meanwhile, in Delhi, the United Arab Emirates have gone past Canada, chasing down 151, but with some nerves, with 5 wickets and 2 balls to spare. They were in trouble at 66/4 but an 84-run stand between opener Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan sealed the deal. Aryansh played till the end and finished on an unbeaten 74, taking UAE to their first win of the tournament and to the third spot in Group D.
Pitch Report - Alan Wilkins and Dale Steyn are near the pitch. Wilkins says that it's a big playing ground as the long hit down the ground is 76 metres. To the sides, he informs that they are 63 and 70 metres. Moving over to the South African speedster, Steyn says that it's a mixed soil pitch. Informs that the first game played here was on red soil, while the second was on black soil. Reckons that this pitch will offer a lot of bounce, pace and grip as well. On the decision to chase, Dale feels that it will depend on whether there will be dew or not. But ends by saying that for now, it is an advantage for the Netherlands as they are chasing, on what looks like a really good pitch.
Extreme measures? Hmmm.... some bizarre team changes by the USA. No Gous. No Netravalkar. Remember, it is a do-or-die for the USA. Lose, get knocked out. Win, stay alive.
Would have bowled first too - The captain of USA, MONANK PATEL, says that he would have bowled first too. Adds that the pitch looks like a good batting deck and will have good bounce. But also says that they don't mind batting first and putting up a good score either. On the struggles of their top order, Patel says that it is very impprtant to first get in, say for some 5-10 balls and then play the big shots. Feels that his batters were unlucky in the first two games with some soft dismissals but stresses that the intent is to be fearless. On the fielding of his side, Monank agrees that it is important to be a good fielding side and in crucial moments, it is fielding which changes the momentum and helps you win games. On the team news, the skipper struggles for a bit and then remembers that Saurabh Netravalkar, Ehsan Adil and Andries Gous miss out. But while naming their replacements, he is able to remember only Saiteja Mukkamalla and Nosthush Kenjige.
Pride ourselves on adapting - The skipper of Netherlands, SCOTT EDWARDS, on being asked about his decision to bowl first, replies that it looks quite a good wicket, adding the factor of dew expected later on. On their batting techniques in the sub-continent, Edwards says that it is a bit different here with the ball coming on a bit later but asserts that the Dutch pride themselves in adapting to surfaces. On the team news, Edwards informs that Kyle Klein comes in for Timm van der Gugten. On Netherlands' excellent record over the USA in T20Is, Scott smiles and says that teams change over the years. Adds that the Dutch played the USA over a year or two ago. However, as far as his side is concerned, the skipper says that it is about playing with the same template that they have displayed so far.
Netherlands (Playing XI) - Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C and WK), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein (IN FOR TIMM VAN DER GUGTEN) and Fred Klaassen.
USA (Playing XI) - Monank Patel (C), Shayan Jahangir (WK), Saiteja Mukkamalla (IN FOR ANDRIES GOUS), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige (IN FOR SAURABH NETRAVALKAR) and Ali Khan (IN FOR EHSAN ADIL).