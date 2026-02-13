USA vs Netherlands Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first against USA in their T20 World Cup Group A match in Mumbai tonight. Netherlands aim to blend batting explosiveness and bowling discipline for a victory against the dangerous USA, essential to keep their T20 World Cup Super Eights hopes alive. Having lost their tournament opener against Pakistan narrowly, the Dutch bounced back in commanding fashion against Namibia in their previous outing. Meanwhile, USA are still searching for their first win in this event. They have shown promise with the ball but faltered with the bat, and sloppy fielding has hampered them too. (Live Scorecard)