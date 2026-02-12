Now that the suspense is over, India batter Tilak Varma on Wednesday said the team is excited for the high-pressure game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on February 15. Pakistan took a U-turn on boycotting the marquee clash against India in Colombo after pressure from the International Cricket Council and other member nations. "To be honest, we are very excited to play. We got to know that the match is going to take place day before. We are ready to play. We are watching all the teams. We are watching the bowlers and the batsmen.

"All the players and team members are ready to play. Now, we are in the match zone. The planning will start," said Tilak on the eve of the Namibia game here on Thursday.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had spoken about the advantage Pakistan have as they have been based in Sri Lanka for a while and would be playing all their games in that country.

Talking more about the match, Tilak added: "We are going one by one in every match, so we will see, we have video analysis, we have the technology, so we will see how we are playing, how the wicket is behaving, we have already prepared, so everyone has different shots in their team, so the shots that we have to play in the wicket, the bowlers we have to target."

