A war of words has emerged between Mohammad Amir and retired Indian players over some of the comments that the former Pakistan pacer made about Team India's campaign so far in the T20 World Cup 2026. While Amir has been critical of the Pakistan team, he specifically chose to target India's Abhishek Sharma, calling him a "slogger". Amir later also said that India would not qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. His comments left many former Indian players fuming.

When asked about the criticism he has been getting from across the border over his comments, Amir justified the remarks, saying he only shared his opinion, but didn't use any bad language.

"I have just given my opinion. We have always praised India when they perform well. I have also said this earlier, one should respect one's opinion. If I talk about the kinds of things some former Indian players say, they use such bad language. They abuse Pakistan. We have never done so, just tell me one time if I ever used bad language against India," said Amir on the 'Haarna Mana Hai' show.

"When it comes to Abhishek, I just said that he doesn't have a defensive game. A player who cannot stop the ball, what else do I call him? Just tell me what to call him if he can't come into the line and defend the ball," he added.

Amir further explained the comments he made about India potentially not qualifying for the semifinals, suggesting he only spoke from the perspective of a pundit who has closely seen South Africa and West Indies' performances.

"Learn to respect someone's opinion. There are 100 people in the world; not everyone can have the same opinion. We have played the sport, so we know how it works. Looking at how India and South Africa have been playing cricket, I think South Africa are better," said Amir.

"I was just talking from that sense," he explained.