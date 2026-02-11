All-rounder Washington Sundar is feeling great after joining the squad ahead of India's second match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Sundar last played a competitive match nearly a month ago during the ODI series against New Zealand. The all-rounder injured himself while bowling in the first ODI in Vadodara and went on to miss the remainder of the series, and the five T20Is that followed, but now he has joined the squad. In a video released by the BCCI on Wednesday, Sundar is seen reciting a Tamil film dialogue, which translates to "Tell them I am back, tell them I have returned".

After that, Sundar spoke about how it feels to be back with the team and also about the training session.

"It's nice to be over here with the boys and training. We had a very intense session and ticked all the boxes. We did a very good fielding session, and I got to bowl a lot and also bat," he said.

Sundar also talked about his preparations during his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

"The last three weeks were really good in terms of how I prepared and how much work I put in myself to come here and be ready for the tournament. Looking forward to the second match," he said.

The off-spin bowling all-rounder, who has been recovering from a side strain and rib injury, participated in fielding drills during Tuesday's practice session and later bowled to Tilak Varma alongside Kuldeep Yadav. He was also seen engaged in extended discussions with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar as the team management assessed his match readiness.

Meanwhile, India opened their campaign with a 29-run victory over the USA, and the team will look to extend its winning run when it faces Namibia on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)