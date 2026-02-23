Skipper Suryakumar Yadav admitted that India's failure to stitch partnerships proved costly as they slumped to a heavy 76-run defeat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup Super Eights opener, on Sunday. Chasing 188, India produced a below-par batting effort, repeatedly losing wickets to South Africa's clever use of slower balls to be bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs. "Sometimes, you have to think you cannot win the game in the powerplay but you can lose it. Did not have the partnerships we needed. We could have batted better,” Suryakumar said at the presentation. India lost their top three -- Ishan Kishan (0), Abhishek Sharma (15) and Tilak Varma (1) -- inside the power play to slip to 26/3.

The defeat also dented India's net run rate (-3.800), leaving them needing wins against Zimbabwe (Feb 26, Chennai) and West Indies (March 1, Kolkata) to make the last four.

"It's part of the game. We will learn from it, sit back and bounce back. Hopefully bat well, bowl well and field well. Keep it simple. That is what we will try to do," he said.

But Suryakumar credited the bowlers for keeping India in the contest after Jasprit Bumrah (3/15) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28) restricted South Africa to 187/7 when a 200-plus total looked likely.

“We were always in the game when we started. Bowled really well in the beginning. From 7-15, they batted really well and then we came back. Bowled really well.

“Everyone knows their combination has been lethal, both bowled eight overs, picked five wickets and gave up 45-50 runs. They bowl well in partnerships.”

Key was to adapt: Markram

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said the key was adapting quickly to conditions.

“It was a different type of wicket to what we have had here. Boys assessed that early and then to adapt to their plans.

“Happy for the bowlers. Starting the comp was tough, but tonight (they were brilliant).” He credited the middle-order stand between David Miller (63) and Dewald Brevis (45), which revived South Africa after early setbacks, before Tristan Stubbs provided the late flourish with a 24-ball 44 not out.

“The partnership -- Brevis and Miller -- put up, it kept us in the game.

“Did not feel like the ball was travelling. It was a bit spongy. Trying to hit into space and run hard.

“They bowled well up front and at the death, but our batting through the middle was probably the difference.” Lungi Ngidi played a pivotal role with his variations, conceding just 15 runs in four overs to choke India in the middle phase.

“We feel like he is a threat whenever he is bowling, and that he can take wickets through the middle. He just rocks up and keeps delivering," said Markram.

South Africa next face West Indies here on February 26.

“Same for both teams, having played against each other recently. They are a dangerous side. Enjoy this for one night and then park it. Big game for us. Importantly we rock up and take it on full steam again.” Player-of-the-match Miller said his plan was to take on India's spin attack, particularly Varun Chakravarthy, whom he targeted in the middle overs as he leaked 39 runs from his first three overs.

“Looking to be nice and aggressive against the spinners. They have world-class bowlers. Have played against them a lot, trying to put them under pressure and about putting yourself in the position to do that,” Miller said.

