The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to begin on Saturday, with Pakistan facing the Netherlands in the tournament opener in Colombo. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the global cricket event promises high excitement for fans around the world. Defending champions India, who are considered one of the favourites this year, will start their campaign on Saturday against the USA at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Before the much-awaited clash, a grand opening ceremony will officially launch the tournament.

What to Expect at the Opening Ceremony

The ceremony will feature the tournament trophy being welcomed by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Rohit Sharma, who led India to the title in 2024. They will be joined by 20 children representing each participating nation, and together, they will officially declare the T20 World Cup 2026 open.

Who Will Perform?

Fans can look forward to high-energy music and dance performances:

Renowned singer and rapper Badshah will headline the event with a power-packed live act. World famous dancer and actress Nora Fatehi will then take over with a dynamic dance performance accompanied by a large group of dancers.

The ceremony will end with both artists coming together for a spectacular joint finale.

𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗬 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗔 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗟𝗘



The stars will descend upon the Wankhede Stadium for a grand Opening Ceremony of the #T20WorldCup



Details https://t.co/YxougCMGXg pic.twitter.com/0vCI7FLaNC — ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2026

The show is designed to mirror the fast-paced spirit of T20 cricket. The field itself will transform into a visual stage, with the official tournament logo serving as the central performance platform. A stunning pyrotechnic display will close the ceremony-right before the on-field action begins with India vs USA at 7 PM IST.

How to Watch the Ceremony

Only spectators who hold tickets for the India-USA match will be able to witness the opening ceremony live at the stadium. Fans attending the match are strongly advised to arrive early to avoid missing any part of the show.

There will be live streaming or live telecast of the opening ceremony.