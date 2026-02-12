India vs Namibia Free LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Free Live Telecast: Namibia will have their task cut out as they face defending champions India in their second game of the T20 World Cup 2026. Meanwhile, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side, which got off to a nervy start against the USA in its campaign opener, will aim for an improved show. India's batting failed to fire in the first game, with captain Suryakumar Yadav being the exception. As a result, the side was reduced to 46 for 4 and 77 for 6 at one stage. Suryakumar scored 84 off 49 balls, taking India to a respectable total before the bowling unit performed in unison and sealed a comfortable 29-run win.

Had it not been for Suryakumar's gritty knock, the result of the match might have been different. Wary of such thoughts, the team will aim to step onto the ground against Namibia with a more planned approach in batting.

Talking about Namibia, they too will be eyeing a chance to punch above their weight after an unimpressive batting and bowling show in their first game against the Netherlands.

When will the India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match take place?

The India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place on Thursday, February 12 (IST).

Where will the India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match be held?

The India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match start?

The India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channel will show the free live telecast of the India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

The India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be televised live for free on DD Sports.

Where to follow the free live streaming of the India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

There will be no free live streaming for India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match. The paid live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)