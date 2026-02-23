Sri Lankan all-rounder Dushan Hemantha suffered a bizarre hit-wicket dismissal during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against England in Kandy this Sunday. Chasing 147, the incident occurred on the final ball of the 12th over when Hemantha, attempting a pull shot off Jamie Overton's delivery, lost his grip. In a moment of dramatic misfortune, his bat flew out of his hands and crashed into the stumps. The unusual dismissal instantly went viral on social media, marking a dark turning point for the co-hosts. The freak accident sparked a panicked lower-order collapse, as Sri Lanka crumbled from a competitive position to be eventually bowled out for just 95.

After England were asked to bat first and scored what looked like a below-par 146-9, Jofra Archer and Will Jacks took five wickets during the six-over power play to leave Sri Lanka's top order in tatters at 34-5.

"That's a beautiful birthday present," said England captain Harry Brook, who turned 27 on Sunday.

"I thought we played exceptionally there. To get over the line and bowl them out for less than 100 is an awesome effort.

"I didn't think there were really any demons on the pitch. I think the spinners on both sides used the pace really well, and that's what brought a lot of wickets."

It was England's 12th win in a row against Sri Lanka and on a pitch that was sticky and slow after rain all week in Kandy.

The margin of victory gives them a healthy net run rate advantage in a Super Eights group that could be further affected by weather, after the New Zealand-Pakistan match was washed out on Saturday in Colombo.

"We're buzzing with that," said Jacks who was named player of the match for the third time in five matches in the tournament.

"At the halfway stage, we were pleased to get up to 146, but obviously we knew we were going to have to bowl well and work hard."

(With AFP Inputs)