The ripple effect of Pakistan's adamant last-minute boycott of the February 15 T20 World Cup group-stage match against India in Colombo is already being felt by the organisers. Sri Lanka Cricket, which was expecting a windfall from gate sales and other revenue avenues from the match, is concerned with Pakistan's decision to pull out of the game against arch-rivals India. In an executive committee meeting of Sri Lanka Cricket on Tuesday, it was decided that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be approached to reconsider its decision not to play India.

Insiders told NDTV that Sri Lanka Cricket is concerned that if the match is not played, it would impact the board's revenue and have a heavy effect on the island's economy, as Colombo is currently completely booked out. A no-match scenario will affect ICC funding from broadcasters and thereby impact the revenue of member boards and associates.

Sri Lanka Cricket expects support from Pakistan, the same way it had supported them by touring the country when conditions were not conducive for play.

Meanwhile, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has made it clear that the Indian team is fully prepared to go ahead with their much-anticipated World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Pakistan had earlier announced a boycott of its fixture against India in support of Bangladesh's decision not to travel to India for the tournament.

Speaking during the Captains' Media Briefing in Colombo on Thursday, Suryakumar stressed that India's stance remains unchanged ahead of the Group A fixture against Pakistan scheduled for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

"Our mindset is clear -- we will play. Our flight is booked, and we are going. Rest, they can see for themselves. Their decision is not in my control," Suryakumar said, according to ICC. "We played Asia Cup (2025), we played them (Pakistan) at a neutral venue. We are ready and going to Colombo. We have been told we have a game on 15th Feb."

Acknowledging the complexity of the situation, the India skipper added, "It is a difficult situation for Pakistan, but I can't be taking the decision for them."

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8, with India opening their campaign against the USA on February 7 before facing their second group match on February 12.