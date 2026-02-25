Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj does not believe that staying put at one venue offers South Africa any significant advantage, saying the key lies in adapting quicker than the opposition as they gear up for a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against the West Indies on Thursday. The Proteas have travelled outside Ahmedabad only once so far when they clashed with the UAE in New Delhi and will do one more time to compete against Zimbabwe on March 1. “It's nice to not travel, but from a pitch point of view every game has been very different. The four matches that we've played here, conditions have varied throughout. I won't see it too much as an advantage. It's about adapting quicker rather than later and focusing on execution,” Maharaj said on the eve of the contest.

South Africa head into the contest high on confidence after a morale-boosting win over India, but Maharaj maintained that the team is not getting carried away.

“There was a real energy and buzz in the camp after beating probably the best side in the competition. But we're not getting carried away. There's still a lot of cricket to be played. It's about dusting ourselves off, doing things better and focusing on the positives.” With both teams unbeaten in the Super 8 stage, a win could virtually seal a semifinal berth for South Africa. Maharaj, however, stressed the importance of taking it one game at a time.

“It was a huge game for us against India. West Indies played an amazing game against Zimbabwe. It's back to the drawing board. We know the danger they possess from an explosive point of view.” Having shared dressing rooms with several West Indies players in franchise cricket, Maharaj said the Proteas are well aware of the firepower the Caribbean side possesses.

“They've got batters in form and bowlers who are fighting with them. It's about coming up with nice and simple plans and focusing on our execution.” On how the challenge differs from facing India, he said the stakes are equally high.

“At this stage of the tournament, it's a huge game. If we get over the line, it gives us qualification into the semifinals. West Indies have a way of turning up in these events, so they can't be taken for granted.” The match will be South Africa's first afternoon fixture of the tournament, and Maharaj acknowledged that adapting to a 3 pm start will be crucial.

“Generally the bowlers give feedback early. Quinton (de Kock) is brilliant behind the stumps in assessing conditions. It's about communication, whether it's slower balls, cutters or lengths , and then adjusting accordingly.” With semifinal qualification within touching distance, Maharaj made it clear that clarity of plans and swift adaptation will be decisive against a side known for its explosive strokeplay.

“It's about finding those one-percenters on the day. If we're clear in what we want to do and execute well, that's all we can control,” he signed off.

