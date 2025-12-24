The discussion around India's T20 World Cup squad has mostly revolved around two players: the omission of designated T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill and the inclusion of a terribly out-of-form captain, Suryakumar Yadav. While Gill has not been in great touch in T20Is, Yadav got a reprieve because of his captaincy. Based on his batting form, Yadav's place in the T20 World Cup squad is questionable. He has not scored a half-century in his last 22 T20I innings. In the last one year, Yadav has crossed 25 only twice.

Speaking about Yadav's and Gill's T20 fates, 2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa spelt it out clearly.

"With World Cup sides, you can carry up to one player who's not in great form; you can't carry more than that. That is a problem," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

"I think he has been dropped because SKY is not making runs," the anchor Jarrod Kimber asked.

"That's probably it," Uthappa said. "I can tell you, SKY is not out of form but he is out of runs. It is very difficult to understand if you have not played cricket at a certain level. Like Shubman Gill is out of form."

Commenting on Gill, Uthappa said he seemed to be confused. "I am not saying he [Shubman Gill] deserved to be there, given his current form and the fact he's not looking like he's in good nick. You can see his eyes. When you look at him, it feels like there's a lot of confusion, even when he's batting. He's getting some good deliveries. Lungi bowled really well through the series and troubled Shubman when he played," Uthappa said.

He added that he was shocked looking at India's squad for the T20 World Cup. "I was shocked. I just came back home, and I was just spending time with the kids, and I was tired because I traveled late at night. I took a nap, and I woke up, saw my phone, and I was like, what? I was really happy. I think they picked a really solid side. But I think the way they've gone about it, and for me, it's not dropping people; it's about how you go about making these decisions," he stated.

"You shouldn't have brought him in the first place as a vice-captain. You can bring him in; you already have a vice-captain. Leave that as it is, or don't announce a vice-captain."