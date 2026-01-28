Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is back in contention to be selected by his national side, after being recently reinstated in the central contract list by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The decision to open doors for Shakib again came amidst a tense situation for Bangladesh cricket, with the nation being excluded from the T20 World Cup 2026 after refusing to travel to India for the tournament. Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has spoken out regarding Shakib's potential comeback, stating that he should not be recalled if the move is only to "hide something else".

Shakib, who was a former Awami League Member of Parliament (MP) had earlier been removed from the nation's central contract list after the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Shakib is probably Bangladesh's greatest sportsman. If you really want to bring him back after having an understanding with the government, then very well. But don't do it and use his name to hide something else," Tamim said, speaking on the 'OffScreen With Sayeed Zaman' podcast.

"It is difficult for me to speak on this as their (BCB) had a different stance previously. But if the government has given a green signal, and if you think Shakib is capable, then bring him back.

"But if you are saying this just for eye wash, then don't do this. Because I believe he deserves respect as a cricketer, and it's better to not perform any theatrics by using his name," Tamim added.

The decision by the BCB to allow Shakib to be eligible for selection came on the same day that Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Previously, Shakib had expressed his desire to play his farewell Test match in front of his home crowd.

"My plan is to go back to Bangladesh, play one full series of Tests, ODIs and T20s, and then retire. It would be a nice way to say goodbye to the fans who have always supported me and to give something back," he had said.