The Pakistan cricket team stars were reportedly penalised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. Media reports claimed that the cricketers will be fined PKR 5 million (Rs 14.82 lakh) after they crashed out of the tournament in the Super 8 stage. The reports further stated that the decision to fine the cricketers was taken right after their loss against India in the group stage. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi gave his verdict on the reports and said that it was not enough punishment and the amount of the fine imposed by PCB should have been higher.

“This is a decision that's hard to understand. That's narrow-minded thinking. This is a small amount. What will you even do with 50 lakhs? It doesn't even sound like a penalty,” he said on Samaa TV.

Afridi went on to suggest that the players who failed to perform for the national side should be sent to first-class cricket and even added that there are some players who should not play for 'at least 2 years'.

“Players who did not perform, send them to first-class cricket. There are some players, I feel, who shouldn't be in the team for at least two years. That's enough,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir gave a brutal verdict on the Pakistan cricket team after the Salman Ali Agha-led side failed to reach the T20 World Cup semifinal.

“Let me tell you my honest opinion. Forget about the rest. I myself am saying that we don't have talent. Jo abhi khel rahe hai, vo (talent) nahi hai," he said on Haarna Mana Hai show.

“You can see when any team travels to Pakistan to play a home series against us, they don't send their A-team. You can see how serious they take us. If they feel that, yes, this is a team, then they send their A-team. They send their A-team for all their debuts. If New Zealand is going to India, the whole team will go. If England is going, the whole team will go. If Australia is going, the whole team will go. Similarly, if they come, they send their A-team. Yes. So, it shows how serious they take us," he added.