Former spinner Danish Kaneria opined that Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup game against India will harm their own cricket more than anyone else's, adding that this decision reflects a negative message that "Pakistan are scared of facing India, which is why they are refusing to play." The Pakistan government on Sunday granted approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, they shall not take the field in the match against India, scheduled on February 15. "Pakistan had earlier requested that they would not come to India to play, and that request was accepted, so their matches were arranged at a neutral venue. In this World Cup, the India-Pakistan match was scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka.

"There is no logic in boycotting this match. Pakistan seems to think that it is supporting Bangladesh, which has already been knocked out of the tournament. But they should focus on their own cricket and where they are taking it. This sends a message that people will feel Pakistan are scared of facing India, which is why they are refusing to play," Kaneria, who is Pakistan's highest wicket-taking spinner in Tests with 261 scalps, told IANS.

"With this decision, Pakistan has made its path to the semifinals or knockouts much more difficult. I think it's a very, very wrong decision. If Pakistan believes that the India-Pakistan game is a revenue-generating cream, then that rivalry doesn't really exist anymore, because Pakistan cricket is not playing brand cricket which India is playing. India has beaten Pakistan at every stage of the World Cup, whether it's the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup," he added.

On the prospect of Pakistan facing India in the knockout stage in the T20 World Cup stage, Kaneria said, "Decisions like this increase the consequences. They did not think long-term, especially about Bangladesh. Taking such decisions emotionally, without proper thought, is not right in my opinion. Decisions should be taken carefully and wisely. You didn't play the first match, but if tomorrow you meet India in the semifinal or final, will you just hand over the trophy by saying you won't play the final?

"You should come onto the ground, fight it out, and win from there-then it feels like you've taken revenge for everything. But boycotting like this doesn't make any difference at all."

Speaking about how the players are feeling with this decision, Kaneria signed off by saying, "I think many Pakistani cricketers would be upset, but they are in a position where they cannot openly speak about it."