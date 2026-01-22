Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs on Wednesday replaced the injured duo of Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira in the South Africa squad for next month's T20 World Cup. De Zorzi had suffered a right hamstring muscle tear during South Africa's tour of India late last year while Ferreira was injured during the ongoing SA20 tournament. Both De Zorzi and Ferreira are also ruled out of Proteas' three-match home T20I series against the West Indies. The last edition's runner-up are also sweating over the availability of David Miller for the ICC event.

“De Zorzi has not progressed as expected in his rehabilitation from a right hamstring muscle tear sustained during the One-Day International series against India last month and will not be fit in time for the upcoming T20I series,” Cricket South Africa said on X.

“Due to his unavailability for the series and the need for continued rehabilitation, he will miss the T20 World Cup. Ferreira, meanwhile, sustained a fracture of his left clavicle during the SA20 encounter between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on 17 January. Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have been named as their replacements in the 15-player squad,” CSA added.

Miller has also been ruled out of the SA20 knockouts.

“David Miller suffered an adductor muscle injury on Monday (January 19) while playing for Paarl Royals and will play no part in the T20I series,” CSA said.

Rubin Hermann has been named as Miller's replacement for the series against the West Indies.

“His (Miller's) availability for the T20 World Cup remains subject to the outcome of a fitness test ahead of the support period,” it added.

