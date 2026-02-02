Former Pakistan captain and cricketing legend Shahid Afridi shared quite an intriguing statement after his government confirmed a boycott of the Indian team at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan and India are scheduled to square off in Colombo on 15 February, but Salman Ali Agha's men have been asked not to take the field by their government as a mark of protest against the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been flirting with the idea of giving the India match a miss ever since the ICC booted Bangladesh out of the tournament.

Afridi, who has time and again advocated for sports and politics to be kept separate, expressed 'regret' over Pakistan's decision to not play against India in the T20 World Cup. However, he also stood behind his government's decision while asking the ICC to resolve the matter through impartial actions.

"I've always believed cricket can open doors when politics closes them. Regrettably, Pakistan won't play India at the #T20WorldCup, but I stand behind my government's decision. This is the moment for @ICC to lead and prove through decisions, not statements, that it is impartial, independent, and fair to every member," Afridi's post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Afridi himself was at the centre of a controversy after India Legends pulled out of a match against Pakistan Legends in the World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston.

"Sports bring people closer, but if politics gets involved in everything, how will we move forward? ... Sometimes, there's one bad egg (or rotten egg) that spoils everything for everyone else," Afridi had said, in a dig at former India batter Shikhar Dhawan after he refused to play against Pakistan in the tournament.

It is rather bizarre that the same Afridi is now backing the political interference of his country's government, especially in an event of the stature of the T20 World Cup.