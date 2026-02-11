Pakistan cricket team spinner Usman Tariq found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after his bowling action came under the scanner during the T20 World Cup 2026 match against USA on Monday. Tariq was the top performer with the ball as he took three wickets to guide Pakistan to victory. However, instead of his bowling performance, it was his bowling action that grabbed headlines. Unlike some of the other bowlers, the mystery spinner has a visible bend in his arm and he also pauses slightly in his run-up before releasing the ball. A section of social media users was not pleased with his bowling action and accused him of deliberately chucking during the game.

However, he found support from former India spinner R Ashwin who said that the legalities of his action can only be determined by the ICC.

Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing Centre.



"Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing Centre. Secondly, there is a 15 degree rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15 degree mark by the onfield Umpire is impossible. The only solution to that is having a real time in competition testing tool."

"The above is a grey area and to accuse someone for utilising the grey area is wrong. Finally, if the pause at the crease is legal or not, and that's where I believe that it is entirely legal because that is his regular action. #UsmanTariq," he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Coming to the match, Sahibzada Farhan's blistering 73 at the top of the order, followed by a controlled bowling effort, powered Pakistan to a convincing 32-run victory over the USA in their Group A clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, Pakistan posted a competitive 190/9, riding on Farhan's explosive strokeplay and a crucial third-wicket partnership with captain Babar Azam. The target proved beyond the USA, who finished on 158/8 despite spirited resistance from Shayan Jahangir and Shubham Ranjane.

