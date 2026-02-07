Pakistan's decision to boycott the India match at the T20 World Cup 2026 makes all of the other contests 'must-win' for Salman Agha's side. With Pakistan instructed against taking the field in the India match on February 15, winning all of the other matches becomes crucial for progressing from the group stage. Pakistan, who have the likes of Namibia, Netherlands, USA, and India in their group, face their opener against the Dutch. However, there exists a big weather scare in the opener, with rain expected in Colombo on Saturday.

According to AccuWeather, afternoon showers are on the horizon, with the probability of rainfall climbing to 68% around 2:00 pm IST. Rain is expected to disrupt the match around the halfway stage, as precipitation chances peak at 1:00 pm IST.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Hourly Weather Report:

11:00 am: 5%

12:00 pm: 8%

1:00 pm: 60%

2:00 pm: 68%

3:00 pm: 60%

4:00 pm: 30%

Although this is typically the dry season for the island nation, the capital has seen heavy downpours throughout the past week. Pakistan have already been affected with weather interruptions, ahead of the start of their campaign. Their sole warm-up fixture against Ireland was washed out on Wednesday evening at the Sinhalese Sports Club. The outlook for the week ahead remains unsettled, threatening Pakistan's night fixture against the USA this Tuesday.

Why Rain Interruptions Mean 'Bad News' For Pakistan

By boycotting the India fixture, Pakistan effectively hand their rivals two points and a massive head-start in the group. Under ICC forfeit rules, Pakistan will receive zero points and suffer a devastating blow to their Net Run Rate (NRR), which is typically recorded as a maximum-margin defeat. In a short group stage where only the top two teams progress, this self-inflicted deficit leaves the squad with absolutely no margin for error, turning every remaining fixture into a knockout match.

The situation is further intensified by the unseasonal rain in Colombo and the threat of upsets by ambitious associate nations. Without the "buffer" of the India game, a single washout or one unexpected loss to a team like the USA would mathematically end Pakistan's campaign. To qualify, they must now not only win every remaining match but do so by dominant margins to compensate for their crippled NRR.