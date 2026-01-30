The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to share its plans for the T20 World Cup 2026, with Chairman Mohsin Naqvi suggesting that the go-ahead from the government is still awaited. Naqvi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday to discuss Pakistan's stance on T20 World Cup participation after the International Cricket Council (ICC) removed Bangladesh as a host. Pakistan has publicly expressed solidarity with Bangladesh over the matter, and discussions regarding a boycott of the tournament, or specifically the match against India, have reportedly taken place. However, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif feels the time for Pakistan to act has already passed.

Latif believes that although the decision to participate rests with the government, Pakistan was too slow to act. While it may be difficult for Pakistan to pull out of the tournament entirely, Latif suggests the team could still skip the India match, even if the two teams were to meet in the final.

"If the government says we won't play against India, the ICC will have to accept it," Latif said. "If they don't, that's where the real confrontation begins."

When asked by the host what would happen if India and Pakistan reached the final, Latif replied, "Nahi khelenge" (we won't play), in line with the proposed protest plan.

Latif argues that Pakistan should have withdrawn as soon as the decision to move the tournament from Bangladesh was announced.

"The time for a strike has passed," Latif remarked on the YouTube channel CaughtBehind. "Every decision has a timing. You should strike while the iron is hot. That time was last week during the ICC meeting."

He added: "We showed our support. We voted for them. That chapter is over. If we boycott now, it won't have the same impact."

Chairman Naqvi has stated that the final decision on Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 will be confirmed this Friday or next Monday.