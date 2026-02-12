Amid criticism over his unorthodox bowling action, Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has warned Team India ahead of the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday. Tariq, 30, made his tournament debut on Tuesday against the USA, registering match figures of 3/27 as Pakistan won the game by 32 runs to go top of Group A. However, during the clash in Colombo, questions were raised over the legality of his bowling action, with some even calling him a 'chucker'.

Speaking to the media after the game, Tariq made a sharp retort amid criticism, saying that the ongoing scrutiny would put the Indian batters under "extra pressure".

"I guess there will be extra pressure on them. The way they are discussing these things, it shows maybe there will be pressure on them. But I don't really know what's going on in the media. I'm just focusing on my cricket and my practice," said Tariq.

Speaking on the upcoming clash against India, the 30-year-old insisted that it would be just another game for him.

"I think the record that we note down, I guess we should note it down from where we started losing. If you look at it from the beginning, then we have a good record from the beginning. So we should count also that. Because those are also the title matches. And apart from that, the match that is coming next... obviously, all of us are focusing on one thing-that any game that comes to us, any game we play, we have to give our best. And in this way, we have to win this World Cup and just make it memorable for everyone. So it's just a normal game for me, for the team. When you're just getting that hype, or that kind of thing on your mind, obviously, it's better to keep it simple and just stick to the plans, that's it," he added.

Tariq has made an incredible start to his T20I career. He also impressed in Pakistan's recent three-match series against Australia, which they won 3-0.

In his four games so far, the 30-year-old has picked up 11 wickets at an average of just 7.90 and an economy rate of less than a run-a-ball.