The Pakistan Cricket Board has made it clear that naming a T20 World Cup squad does not equal a final commitment to play the tournament. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Pakistan players and head coach Mike Hesson in Lahore on Sunday, shortly after the 15-member squad was announced. The message from the top was consistent: Pakistan's participation in next month's T20 World Cup remains subject to the government's advice.

According to a PCB release, Naqvi briefed the players on the broader context surrounding the ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after the BCB refused to send its team to India, citing security concerns. Naqvi reiterated that Pakistan's stance is closely tied to developments at the government level, especially with matches scheduled across India and Sri Lanka. During the meeting, players threw their weight behind the board's position.

"We stand with you on whatever decision you and the government take," the players told Naqvi, backing the possibility of a boycott if advised by Islamabad.

Naqvi also dismissed the perception that squad selection signalled a green light for participation.

"We are waiting for the government's advice and whatever the government tells us to do we will do it," he told the players.

"If they don't want us to go for the World Cup, we will follow it."

Naqvi also reminded Pakistan players that the fans have placed high expectations on them ahead of the home white-ball series against Australia and the World Cup, and urged them to give their best.

Pakistan on Sunday named Salman Ali Agha-led 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. During the meeting, Naqvi briefed the players about the PCB's policy on the issue of Bangladesh being excluded from the T20 World Cup because of their unwillingness to travel to India because of security concerns.

For now, Pakistan's World Cup campaign remains on hold - prepared on paper, undecided in principle.

(With PTI Inputs)