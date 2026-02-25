Amid the high-stakes T20 World Cup Super 8 clash on Tuesday, a Pakistani fan clashed with an England supporter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. In a video shared by Australian vlogger Jake Jeakings, the two fans can be seen coming face to face and exchanging heated words. However, before the matter could escalate, a Sri Lankan superfan and other spectators intervened to separate the two. This incident comes just days after the same Pakistani fan was involved in a heated exchange with Jeakings, the famous Australian YouTuber known for his passionate cricket coverage.

Meanwhile, the England fan had the last laugh over his Pakistani counterpart as the Harry Brook-led side registered a narrow win on Tuesday to reach their fifth successive T20 World Cup semi-final.

England captain Brook's match-winning century helped his team seal their second win of the Super 8s, officially making them the first team to qualify for the semis. Brook led from the front to score a 51-ball 100, slamming 10 fours and four sixes during his stay in the middle.

Speaking on JioHotstar, the former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan weighed in on Harry Brook's performance. He said, "Harry Brook, batting at number three, was a significant move. He had never batted above number four in T20 cricket, and to do it in a World Cup game of this importance speaks volumes. In that context, this is one of the finest hundreds you'll see."

"It's outstanding for Brook personally and a major positive for England going forward. He walked in after Phil Salt's first-ball dismissal, with Shaheen Afridi bowling at high intensity. Yet he absorbed the pressure and dictated terms. His back-foot play against spin stood out. That is a difficult shot to execute. He also used his feet effectively and handled pace comfortably. It was a complete innings. This century was a game-changer. Promoting him to number three has proved to be a masterstroke."