Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on star spinner Varun Chakravarthy after the side's first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. The right-arm leg-break bowler returned figures of 2 for 37 in his quota of four overs on the batting-friendly track at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. He dismissed Tim Robinson and Mark Chapman during his spell. Gavaskar was impressed by Chakravarthy's confidence and intent in bowling despite being hit for boundaries. He termed the spinner a "magician".

"Varun looked a little rusty, but that's understandable. He picked up two wickets and the economy rate, when the batters are going hell-bent for leather, was pretty decent as well. The important thing is that his body language was good. Often, you know, his body language, sometimes when he's taken for a few runs, can be a little bit down. That didn't happen," Gavaskar told JioHotstar.

"He (Varun) was walking back to the mark, upright, wasn't looking fazed by the fact that he'd been hit for a couple of sixes, and that's always a very good sign. He's a magician, make no mistake. He bowls brilliantly. So yes, in this format or even in the 50-over format, which will be expensive, he just has to believe, 'Yes, next over I'm going to get my two wickets,' and that's what he does," he added.

Abhishek Sharma shone with a sensational knock as India outplayed New Zealand by 48 runs in the opening T20I of the five-match series.

Riding on a brutal 35-ball 84 from Abhishek, the hosts posted a massive 238 for seven after being invited to bat first. He smashed five fours and eight sixes. Apart from Abhishek, Rinku Singh scored a crucial 44 not out off 20 balls to take the hosts past the 230-run mark. Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 22 balls) and Hardik Pandya (25 off 16 balls) also chipped in with useful contributions. For the Black Caps, Jacob Duffy was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 27.

In the chase, New Zealand were restricted to 190 for 7. Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets apiece.