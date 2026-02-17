NZ vs CAN Live Updates T20 World Cup: New Zealand, the perennial dark horses who have become masters of consistency, face off against a Canadian side looking to claim the biggest scalp in their cricketing history. The Black Caps enter this fixture looking to bounce back from a hefty defeat against the Proteas. However, having already secured dominant victories over Afghanistan and the UAE, they already have one foot in the Super Eight stage of T20 World Cup; a victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium would seal their place in the next round. (Live Scorecard)