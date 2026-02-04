Pakistan are set to boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India on government directives, a decision that could prove costly with two crucial points at stake. Pakistan have been drawn in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia. The side will play all of their matches in Sri Lanka, the tournament's co-hosts along with India, under the hybrid model approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The arrangement was finalised after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to send its team to India, prompting the ICC to award co-hosting rights to Sri Lanka to ensure Pakistan's participation.

Pakistan are scheduled to begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. They will then face the USA on February 10 before boycotting the high-profile fixture against India on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium. Pakistan will play Namibia in their final group-stage match on February 18, again at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

However, rain in Colombo could play spoilsport in multiple fixtures, potentially putting Pakistan at a disadvantage in terms of both points and Net Run Rate. According to AccuWeather, Pakistan's tournament opener against the Netherlands carries nearly a 90 per cent chance of rainfall.

While no rain is forecast for their matches against the USA and India, the final group-stage clash against Namibia has close to a 25 per cent chance of showers. With Pakistan firm on their stance of boycotting the match against India, weather disruptions could further dent their hopes of reaching the Super 8 stage.

Colombo Forecast on Pakistan matchdays:

Concerns over rain are not unfounded, with the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan last month washed out without a single ball being bowled in Dambulla.