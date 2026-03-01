Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has reiterated his prediction, saying India won't qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. India just need to beat West Indies in their final Super 8 game on Sunday to book their place in the semi-finals. During a discussion on 'Haarna Mana Hai' show on Geo News, Amir was asked whether Pakistan would qualify for the semi-finals or not. He suggested it doesn't matter whether Pakistan advances or not; India won't be able to do so.

"Dekho, Pakistan kare na kare, India naaaa (It doesn't matter if Pakistan qualifies or not, India will not)," said Amir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup on Saturday despite their narrow five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Super 8 clash.

After posting 212/8, Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less to qualify for the semi-finals. With Sri Lanka making 207/6 in the chase, Pakistan missed out on a place in the Knockouts by 60 runs. The result allowed New Zealand to join table-toppers England in the semi-finals from Group 2 of the Super 8.

Pakistan were cruising at one stage with Sri Lanka reeling at 101-5 in the 12th over. However, half-centuries from Pavan Rathnayake and captain Dasun Shanaka took them close to Pakistan's total.

They almost chased down 213 but Shaheen Afridi managed to defend 28 runs in the last over.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 212/8 riding on Sahibzada Farhan's record-breaking century and a quickfire 84 from Fakhar Zaman.

The duo put up a record T20 World Cup stand of 176, surpassing the previous mark of 175 by New Zealand's Finn Allen and Tim Seifert earlier in the tournament.

England, New Zealand and South Africa have nailed semifinal spots. India and the West Indies will play for the last place on Sunday.