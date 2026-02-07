Ishan Kishan made an unprecedented comeback into the Indian T20I squad for the T20 World Cup, initially being picked as a like-for-like back-up for Sanju Samson. However, Tilak Varma's injury saw him step into the playing XI for the New Zealand series, and the rest is history. Kishan made an incredible impression, even smashing a century, as Samson paid for his poor form and lost his spot.



Now, Kishan is all but guaranteed to open for India. The onus is on the left-hander to shine on the global stage.