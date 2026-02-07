India vs USA LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: India take on the United States of America (USA) in their opening T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Mumbai tonight. Suryakumar Yadav-led India are firm favourites to go all the way, as they begin their title defence against the USA, a team featuring several players of Indian origin, such as captain Monank Patel and star pacer Saurabh Netravalkar. India have been dealt a number of blows ahead of their first game, with pacer Harshit Rana ruled out due to injury and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss out due to fever. (Live Scorecard)
T20 World Cup LIVE Updates, India vs USA LIVE Score, Group A match, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai:
T20 World Cup Live: Action so far -
Pakistan (148/7 in 19.3 overs) escaped with a three-wicket win against the Netherlands (147) in the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo earlier today. In the second game, West Indies posted 182 for 5 in Kolkata against Scotland, who are 61 for 3 at the end of 9 overs.
India vs USA LIVE: Siraj to be thrown into action?
A couple of days ago, Mohammed Siraj was not even in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. But following a tournament-ending injury to Harshit Rana and then pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah suffering from fever, Siraj could be in line to PLAY India's first Group A game against USA today.
India vs USA T20 World Cup LIVE: Ishan Kishan's time to shine
Ishan Kishan made an unprecedented comeback into the Indian T20I squad for the T20 World Cup, initially being picked as a like-for-like back-up for Sanju Samson. However, Tilak Varma's injury saw him step into the playing XI for the New Zealand series, and the rest is history. Kishan made an incredible impression, even smashing a century, as Samson paid for his poor form and lost his spot.
Now, Kishan is all but guaranteed to open for India. The onus is on the left-hander to shine on the global stage.
IND vs USA LIVE: No Harshit Rana in India's squad!!
Harshit Rana, India’s bowling all-rounder, is out of the tournament due to an injury. He struggled during the team's warm-up match against South Africa and was later replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the 15-member squad.
T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE: Have a look at squads -
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.
United States of America Squad: Monank Patel(c), Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi.
IND vs USA Live Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah doubtful!
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is doubtful for this game after feeling slightly under the weather and skipping the training session the previous evening. With this match expected to be a one-sided affair, the Indian team management is in no mood to take any risk with its most important fast bowler at the very start of a long campaign, said a PTI report.
Bumrah, central to India's white-ball plans, did not bowl at the nets on Friday, prompting speculation that he could be rested purely as a precautionary measure. He was running a bit of temperature.
T20 World Cup LIVE: India aim for history!
There are multiple records that India will aim for during the tournament. They would like to become the first-ever team to defend a T20 World Cup title, the first country to have three titles to its name and the first side to win the coveted trophy as hosts. (Note: This edition is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.)
Hello guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to this space! The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team begins its title defence tonight with a match against the United States of America at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.