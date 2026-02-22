India vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight: Unbeaten India take on South Africa in their first game of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight. The defending champions won four out of four matches in Group A to advance to the second round of the mega event, but they are yet to play their best game. Their batting was tested at the start and has ebbed and flowed during the games. India now face the Proteas, who too are yet to lose a game. The Aiden Markram-led side registered four wins in as many matches in Group D.

India's swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma will be in focus during the contest. The southpaw has registered three consecutive ducks in the tournament, and he will be eager to score big. The Proteas, on the other hand, would like to take advantage of that and dismiss the dangerous opener early.

Towards the end of 2025, India and South Africa played a five-match T20I series, which the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won with a 3-1 margin.

When will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match take place?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match will take place on Sunday, February 22 (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match be held?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match start?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

