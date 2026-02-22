India vs South Africa Free LIVE Telecast, T20 World Cup Super Eight: India look to take a major step towards booking their slot in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal as they take on South Africa in their first Super Eight match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side won all of their group stage matches including a dominant victory over Pakistan. However, focus will be on the form of star batter Abhishek Sharma who has registered a hat-trick of ducks in the competition. On the other hand, South Africa also produced a brilliant show in the group stages as they defeated the likes of New Zealand and Afghanistan to top their group as well. (Live Scorecard)

When will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight Free LIVE Telecast take place?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight Free LIVE Telecast will take place on Sunday, February 22 (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight match be held?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

What time will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight Free Live Telecast start?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight Free LIVE Telecast will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight Free LIVE Telecast?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight Free LIVE Telecast will be available on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight match?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)