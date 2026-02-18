Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin rubbed salt into Pakistan's wounds with a brutal verdict following their humiliating loss in the T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan were completely outplayed by India during their group stage match on Sunday as they slumped to a 61-run defeat. Ishan Kishan performed brilliantly as India posted a total of 175 and Ashwin remarked that such a score was enough for India to enforce a follow-on. In Test cricket, a team can enforce a follow-on if the opposing team's first-innings score is 200 or more runs less than their own. However, Ashwin said that considering the pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium, the 175-run score was enough in T20I cricket.

"175 is like 250 on this pitch. 175 is not less. You can enforce follow-on on this pitch. In a four-day game, follow-on is enforced by 150 runs. In a five-day match, it is 200. In T20Is, this score makes sense. If India would have scored 20 runs more, we could have done it," he said on YouTube.

Ashwin also pointed to the toss as the defining moment of the contest.

“Where did they win to lose the plot? Pakistan lost the game when they opted to bowl first after winning the toss because we saw the match between Australia and Zimbabwe. Australia struggled to get 170. When we see IPL matches, teams win easily if they need 100 runs off the last 10 overs. But it's not happening in this World Cup. In Premadasa Stadium, you can't chase 100 in ten overs. The way Pakistan deals with pressure, India are 100 times better in that aspect. I don't think Pakistan are there. Honestly, Pakistan have become tactically better under Salman Agha and Mike Hesson. But the way they brought Shaheen Afridi after Agha's first over was a terrible mistake,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin also questioned Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha's handling of his bowlers in the powerplay, particularly the decision to bring Shaheen Afridi into the attack early.

“You took Abhishek Sharma's wicket, and he is leaking runs left, right and centre. We noted in the preview how dangerous Ishan Kishan is against left-arm seam. I feel cricketers need to be explained, ‘This is your match-up'. Data tells the truth. When you say Ishan is taking on left-arm seam, he is taking it on. I'm not saying don't bowl left-arm seam to him, but they must do something different. If Shaheen was getting whacked, I would've loved to see him come round the wicket to the left-hander. He didn't do it, and the second over should have been Saim Ayub."

(With IANS inputs)