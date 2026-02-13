In less than 48 hours, India are set to face Pakistan in Colombo in what is likely to be the most followed T20 World Cup group-stage game. Both teams have won two matches each, and a win on Sunday will more or less ensure a Super 8 entry. However, there are some concerning weather updates from Colombo. "A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around 15th February," read a report from the Department of Meteorology, Sri Lanka.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 93 per cent probability of precipitation on Sunday in Colombo.

Defending champions India are currently the toppers of Group A and are ahead of Pakistan on Net Run Rate. They arrive in Colombo after beating Namibia by 93 runs, where Ishan Kishan's 61 helped them collect 86 runs in the Powerplay - the highest total in the six-over phase of this competition.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma looks good to play the marquee T20 clash against Pakistan, said India spinner Varun Chakravarthy on Thursday.

"As far as I have spoken to him, he looks good. He did some practice today also. He told me he is on the way," said Chakravarthy, who starred with the ball in the win over Namibia here.

India play arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

Abhishek, who missed the game against Namibia due to a stomach infection, was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav had said that Abhishek would miss a game or two before regaining full fitness.

Sanju Samson opened alongside Ishan Kishan in Abhishek's absence