India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Row Live Updates: Pakistan's boycott call for the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India took a new turn with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly receiving a warning from the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it could face legal action from official broadcasters over their decision. Moreover, ICC has asked deputy chairman Imran Khwaja to hold back-channel talks with the PCB, according to a report. He has been given the responsibility of convincing Pakistan to play their group stage match against India on February 15. Meanwhile, India great Kris Srikkanth said that Pakistan are scared and even compared them to "empty vessels".

Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Row -

Feb 04, 2026 12:24 (IST)
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Row LIVE: Crucial 48 hours

According to media reports, the next 48 hours will be crucial with Pakistan and ICC holding 'back-channel talks' over the standoff. The ICC has not received any official communication but it has made it clear that Pakistan can face financial sanctions if they decide to not play the match against India.

Feb 04, 2026 12:10 (IST)
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Row LIVE: Big trouble for Pakistan

Pakistan decided to boycott the match in Colombo on February 15 on instructions of their government but haven't yet officially specified the reasons to ICC. As reported by PTI, there is a possibility that the ICC will withhold the entire annual revenue share of Pakistan, which is around USD 35 million and pay the broadcasters from that purse.

Feb 04, 2026 11:53 (IST)
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Row LIVE: India great takes brutal dig

India great Kris Srikkanth took a brutal dig at Pakistan over their decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India. "Empty vessels make more noise. Pakistan are scared. Now, in the U19 World Cup also they lost. So they are thinking of giving a walkover. Whether they play or not, the game is anyway a walkover for India. It does not matter if they come or not. In the Asia Cup, they played all the games against India," said Srikkanth.

Feb 04, 2026 11:32 (IST)
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Row LIVE: Legal trouble warning

The ICC has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board that it faces the prospect of legal action from T20 World Cup's official broadcasters JioStar for boycotting its February 15 game against India, a PCB source told PTI.

Feb 04, 2026 11:24 (IST)
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Row LIVE: Back channel talks

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked deputy chairman Imran Khwaja to hold back-channel talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over its T20 World Cup 2026 stance, according to a report

Feb 04, 2026 11:22 (IST)
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Row LIVE: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the controversy surrounding Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. The ICC has still not received any official confirmation from PCB regarding the matter.

