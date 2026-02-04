India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Row Live Updates: Pakistan's boycott call for the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India took a new turn with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly receiving a warning from the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it could face legal action from official broadcasters over their decision. Moreover, ICC has asked deputy chairman Imran Khwaja to hold back-channel talks with the PCB, according to a report. He has been given the responsibility of convincing Pakistan to play their group stage match against India on February 15. Meanwhile, India great Kris Srikkanth said that Pakistan are scared and even compared them to "empty vessels".

Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Row -