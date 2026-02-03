The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could reportedly make a U-turn on its T20 World Cup stance. With only days remaining before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan's decision to boycott the match against arch-rival India on February 15 has led to a fresh controversy. The decision was announced on Sunday on the instructions of the Pakistani government, following a meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week. However, Pakistan hasn't yet officially specified the reasons for skipping the game against India to the ICC.

According to a report by PTI, PCB chief Naqvi-who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan-might just make a U-turn once the general elections are held in Bangladesh on February 12 and a democratic government takes charge instead of the present one headed by Muhammad Yunus.

Pakistan will have two days to reconsider its stance as the elections in Bangladesh will take place on February 12, while the match against India is scheduled for February 15.

"Naqvi more than a cricket administrator is a politician, who is not one bit bothered about the welfare of the national team. He is trying to score a brownie point with this and could well flip once elections are held on February 12.

"There would still be two days before the India game and things could just change. Else he knows that Pakistan could be ostracised," PTI quoted a source, tracking Pakistan cricket, as saying.

In response to Pakistan's announcement, the ICC issued a strong statement on Sunday, urging the PCB to seek a mutually acceptable resolution and warning that selective participation undermines the principles of global competition.

"While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule," the ICC said.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," it added.

