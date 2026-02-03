India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Controversy Live Updates: Pakistan announced that they will participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 but will boycott the group stage match against India on February 15. However, the ICC has said that it has not received any official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding their decision. It has also asked Pakistan to reconsider their decision keeping in mind the long-term impact it can have on the sport in the country. If Pakistan go ahead with the boycott, they can suffer major financial sanctions and can even end up facing suspension from the competition. Meanwhile, no instruction has been received by the Pakistan Women's A team regarding their status for the Rising Stars Asia Cup clash against India Women's A in Bangkok.
Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh had a clear reply for the reporters in Pakistan when asked about the ongoing T20 World Cup controversy. "I don't have any comment on that at this point. We are going to the World Cup to just focus on what we are doing, we will let that stuff take care of itself," he responded when asked about his thoughts on Pakistan's boycott of the India game on February 15 in Colombo.
Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi supported the government's decision to boycott the match against India.
"I've always believed cricket can open doors when politics closes them. Regrettably, Pakistan won't play India at the #T20WorldCup, but I stand behind my government's decision. This is the moment for @ICC to lead and prove through decisions, not statements, that it is impartial, independent, and fair to every member."
India will be travelling to Sri Lanka as scheduled ahead of the match and will have to take the field before the match is forfeited. The Indian cricket team is expected to wait for Pakistan on the day of the match and if they do not turn up, all points will be awarded to India.
After the Pakistan government's boycott of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash in the group stage against India, no instruction has been received by the Pakistan Women's A team regarding their status for the Rising Stars Asia Cup clash against India Women's A in Bangkok.
The ICC revealed that there has been no official communication from Pakistan regarding their decision to boycott the match against India. The Pakistan government made the announcement on social media but not has been communicated by the PCB as of now.
