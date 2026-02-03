India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Controversy Live Updates: Pakistan announced that they will participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 but will boycott the group stage match against India on February 15. However, the ICC has said that it has not received any official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding their decision. It has also asked Pakistan to reconsider their decision keeping in mind the long-term impact it can have on the sport in the country. If Pakistan go ahead with the boycott, they can suffer major financial sanctions and can even end up facing suspension from the competition. Meanwhile, no instruction has been received by the Pakistan Women's A team regarding their status for the Rising Stars Asia Cup clash against India Women's A in Bangkok.