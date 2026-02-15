Star India batter Abhishek Sharma scripted an unwanted record after he was dismissed for a five-ball duck against Pakistan in their high-stakes T20 World Cup clash on Sunday. Abhishek, who had missed the previous game against Namibia due to a stomach bug, was removed off the final delivery of the opening over by off-spinner Salman Ali Agha. He was caught at mid-on by Shaheen Shah Afridi. He is yet to score a run in this edition of the T20 World Cup, having also been dismissed for a duck against the USA.

Abhishek is only the third player in T20 World Cup history to register back-to-back ducks in their first two games. He joins Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes and former India pacer Ashish Nehra on the unwanted list.

Dismissed for duck in the first two games in T20 World Cups:

Ashish Nehra

Imrul Kayes

Abhishek Sharma*

After missing the game against Namibia due to a stomach issue, Abhishek was officially cleared to play against Pakistan on the eve of the clash. Abhishek is currently the No.1 ranked batter in ICC T20I rankings.

Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha at the toss, continuing the status quo maintained since the Asia Cup in Dubai last year.

That the status quo will be maintained was clear, when on the eve of the game, neither among Surya or Salman committed to shaking hands with the Pakistan skipper stating that he would like to "uphold" the spirit of cricket.

In case of the Indian team, the emotions of the Pahalgam terror attack in April remain raw. There was a huge backlash after Suryakumar shook hands with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the pre-tournament captain's press meet in Dubai.