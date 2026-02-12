India vs Namibia LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: India take on Namibia in their second match of T20 World Cup 2026. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will aim to put an improved show after being tested against minnows USA in their first game. While India managed to win the contest by 29 runs, their camp suffered some jitters early in the game at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last week. Suryakumar Yadav played a fighting knock, helping the side post a total of 161 for 9 after getting an invitation to bat first.

India got off to a horrible start, going down to 46 for 4 in the Powerplay. Abhishek Sharma fell to Ali Khan for a golden duck, while Shadley van Schalkwyk struck thrice in the final over of the powerplay to dent India. USA kept it tight with wickets at regular intervals before Suryakumar scored 84 not out off 49 to propel his team to a respectable total on the two-paced wicket. Van Schalkwyk was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 25. In the chase, USA were restricted to 132/8. Mohammed Siraj returned with 3 for 29.

When will the India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match take place?

The India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place on Thursday, February 12 (IST).

Where will the India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match be held?

The India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match start?

The India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

The India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

The India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)