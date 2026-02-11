Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Mohammad Hafeez said that the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan should be played with "complete sportsmanship". Following a long deadlock between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the match, the Pakistan government made a U-turn on its decision to boycott the clash. After the announcement, Hafeez said he is in favour of the two teams playing each other in ICC competitions on a regular basis and even suggested that politics should be kept out of the cricket encounter.

"Whenever there is talk about an India-Pakistan match, I have always been in favour of it because this is that match, that rivalry, which inspires the entire world. I truly hope the match happens - God willing. And it's not just about this one game. I'm not into this match alone. What I want is for India-Pakistan matches to happen on a routine basis, with politics kept out of it forever."

"Both countries should be allowed to fully play the role they can in growing and spreading the game, and cricket should never be stopped because of politics. Secondly, whatever scenario emerges regarding an India-Pakistan match, we must always keep the integrity and spirit of the game at the highest level. Whenever this match is played - if it happens on the 15th - it should be played with complete sportsmanship," Hafeez said on Tapmad.

The India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup will go ahead as scheduled after Pakistan's government decided to withdraw its boycott call following persuasion from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, ending an impasse that cast a shadow on the ongoing tournament.

The game against India is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government stated in a press release.

(With PTI inputs)