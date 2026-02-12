Former Indian cricket team batter Kris Srikkanth blasted England great Nasser Hussain for his comments over the T20 World Cup 2026 controversy. With Bangladesh pulling out of the tournament and Pakistan threatening to boycott the match against India at that time, Hussain said that ICC was controlled by the BCCI and even called for an equal treatment for all the teams. With Pakistan making a U-turn on their boycott stance, Srikkanth pointed out that Hussain should be make these comments as under his captaincy, England did not travel to Zimbabwe and Kenya during the 2003 World Cup.

"He was the captain in 2003 World Cup when England refused to go to Zimbabwe and Kenya. Why does he want to talk now? Last moment even Australia agreed. England were kicked out and that's how Kenya came to the quarterfinals. You have one rule, we have one rule. That time England was ruling," he said on YouTube.

"That time they were shouting. It's not fair. If England or any other team do it, it is okay. No one wants to do arm-twisting. End of the day, ICC's big revenue is from Indian fans across the globe, so India has a little bit of an edge. It happens in phases."

Srikkanth also reacted to Pakistan's decision to play against India on Sunday and said that if they did not play the match, Pakistan would been the biggest loser in this situation.

"I am happy that Pakistan has agreed to play and the match is happening. It is very important. It is very crucial for world cricket. Don't go anywhere else, just from the subcontinent population, you will get so much viewership," Srikkanth said.

"Pakistan would be the biggest loser if they did not play. Even viewers and fans, how many of them would have gotten tickets. And even the hosting nation. End of the day everyone would ignore Pakistan. Tomorrow, if India have a directive to England or Australia not to play Pakistan, even that can happen," he added.