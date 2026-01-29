Iceland Cricket took a fresh dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) amid speculation over a possible boycott of the T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7. Pakistan is expected to confirm its stance on either Friday or Monday, following PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) removed Bangladesh from the tournament and replaced them with Scotland. The decision was made after Bangladesh reiterated its stance of not touring India for the T20 World Cup, citing security issues.

Reacting to the uncertainty surrounding the PCB's position, Iceland Cricket joked on Wednesday that they are ready to replace Pakistan if the 2009 champions decide to pull out of the event.

"We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac!" Iceland Cricket wrote in a post on X.

To drive the point home, the account also shared a screenshot of travel plans from Keflavik to Colombo, leaning into the logistical absurdity of a last-minute call-up.

We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC.



We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb.



Our opening bat is an insomniac! pic.twitter.com/2hJSpMn0Cx — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 28, 2026

PCB chairman Naqvi, after a meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, had conveyed that all options were on the table the decision will be taken by either Friday or next Monday.

Pakistan has been protesting ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after the Bangladesh Cricket Board and interim government insisted they will not play T20 World Cup matches in India over security concerns.

Pakistan, meanwhile, announced their squad for the 20-team tournament which is, with one exception, the same which will face off against Australia.

(With PTI Inputs)