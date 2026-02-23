Iceland Cricket took a sly dig at England ahead of their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against co-hosts Sri Lanka this Sunday. Known for their witty posts on X, Iceland Cricket once again didn't disappoint fans, comparing England's "weary" group-stage performance to their much-criticized trip to Noosa during the 2025-26 Ashes. During that mid-series break in Australia, England players were accused of excessive drinking between the second and third Tests-a period where they ultimately surrendered the urn in record time.

"Whoever loses today's first match might well be just playing the rest of the Super 8s for fun. England did just enough in the group phase, looking almost as weary as they did in Noosa. Sri Lanka have home advantage and will no doubt seek to spin a web," Iceland Cricket posted on X.

Whoever loses today's first match might well be just playing the rest of the Super 8s for fun. England did just enough in the group phase, looking almost as weary as they did in Noosa. Sri Lanka have home advantage and will no doubt seek to spin a web. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 22, 2026

Meanwhile, during the Ashes series, multiple reports claimed that England players had indulged in excessive drinking during a team-building trip organized to help them recover from defeat.

However, following an extensive investigation, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave the squad a clean chit, citing a lack of evidence regarding any breach of conduct during the mid-series break.

England had qualified for the T20 World Cup after winning three of their four group matches, finishing second behind West Indies in Group D.

The Harry Brook-led side hammered Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their Super 8 opener at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Chasing a modest 147, Sri Lanka were reduced to 34 for five inside the powerplay after Will Jacks (3/22) struck twice in two balls and Jofra Archer (2/20) unsettled the top order.

Pathum Nissanka (9), Kamil Mishara (6), Kusal Mendis (4) and Pavan Rathnayake (0) all fell for single-digit scores as nothing went right for Sri Lanka to be bundled out for 95 in 16.4 overs.

Earlier, a disciplined Sri Lanka restricted England to 146/9 after opting to bowl. Opener Phil Salt top-scored for England with a brisk 62 off 40 balls.