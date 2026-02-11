Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's action has come under intense scrutiny among experts and fans alike during the T20 World Cup 2026. Tariq's unique stop-start action paid dividends as he scalped three wickets in his first match of the tournament against United States of America (USA) on Tuesday. However, former India cricketer and reputed commentator Aakash Chopra raised eyebrows over Tariq's action, hinting at potential chucking. Chopra stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) may need to investigate the 30-year-old spinner's quicker delivery.

Chopra initially clarified that the sudden pause in Tariq's action is completely legal.

"It seems like he (Tariq) came to bowl, you paused him, then you pressed the play button, and he bowled. Pausing is absolutely okay. It's legal, there is no problem. When he bowls slow, a floater that goes out and a slow off-break, all of that is legitimate," Chopra said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"However, one thing came to my mind. I watched his action closely. The ball he bowls 20-30 kmph quicker, how will you bowl fast if you neither have a run-up nor a follow-through? Think and tell me. If I have to bowl fast suddenly, I will have to do this (possible reference to chucking). I feel the ICC will have to pay a little attention. They might have to check the faster ball," he added.

Tariq has made an incredible start to his T20I career. The 30-year-old impressed in Pakistan's recent three-match series against Australia, which they won 3-0.

In his four games so far, the 30-year-old has picked up 11 wickets, at an average of just 7.90 and an economy rate of less than a run-a-ball.

The controversy and mixed opinions surrounding Tariq's action comes just days ahead of Pakistan's highly-anticipated T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals India on February 15.