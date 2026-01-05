The T20 World Cup 2026 is spiralling into a state of total disarray following a sudden request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to relocate its fixtures. This crisis, emerging just one month before the tournament's 7 February start date, was triggered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deciding to cancel the contract of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the Indian Premier League (IPL). This move follows a sharp decline in geopolitical relations between the two nations.

Tensions reached a breaking point when the BCCI directed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur, a decision that drew a furious response from the Bangladeshi government. Asif Nazrul, a prominent figure in Bangladesh's interim administration, subsequently instructed the BCB to seek an immediate change of venue for the national team's World Cup matches.

As a result, the BCB has formally petitioned for its matches to be moved from India to Sri Lanka, citing "growing concerns regarding the safety and security" of its players. For the ICC and its chairman, Jay Shah, this poses a monumental challenge. The original itinerary placed Bangladesh in the cricket-centric city of Kolkata, conveniently located near the border, for three of its Group C fixtures.

Organisers are now left scrambling to secure venues and accommodation in Sri Lanka at the eleventh hour. According to a report by the Indian Express, the ICC is already drafting a revised schedule in an attempt to accommodate the request. This last-minute overhaul is expected to be a logistical nightmare, especially given the tournament's proximity.

Under the initial schedule, Bangladesh were set to begin their campaign in Kolkata against the West Indies on 7 February, followed by matches against Italy on 9 February and England on 14 February. Their group stage was then due to conclude against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium on 17 February.

The political weight of the situation was underscored by Asif Nazrul, the advisor for Youth and Sports in the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government. In a statement on Facebook, he said: "We won't stand for any insult to Bangladesh's cricket, cricketers, and the country. The days of slavery are over."

He further asserted that if a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being under contract, the national team cannot be expected to feel safe competing in a World Cup hosted there. Despite the administrative upheaval, the BCB has finalised its squad for the tournament, with Litton Kumer Das set to lead the 15-member contingent.

