The International Cricket Council (ICC) reacted to Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against India. Pakistan announced on Sunday that they will take part in the competition but will not play the match against India on February 15. The ICC said in their official statement that the decision undermines the integrity of global cricket and can have long-term implications on the sport. The statement added that the ICC has still not received any official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the decision. The global cricket governing body also urged the PCB to reconsider their decision given its possible long-term impact.

“The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026."

“While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule."

“ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions."

“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan."

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of."

“The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders,” said the ICC.

Pakistan are in Group A alongside India, Namibia, Netherlands and the United States of America (USA). All of Pakistan's matches are scheduled for Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India. Pakistan open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, the tournament's first day, before facing USA and Namibia on February 10 and 18 respectively.

Pakistan are in line to forfeit two points if they boycott the game against India. ICC playing conditions stipulate that Pakistan's net run rate would also suffer from a forfeit.

Clause 16.10.7 states that in a forfeit, ‘the full 20 overs of the defaulting team's innings in such forfeited match shall be taken into account in calculating the average runs per over of the defaulting team over the course of the relevant portion of the competition.'

