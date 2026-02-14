A big talking point ahead of the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan is the unorthodox action of Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq. The 28-year-old spinner's stop-start action has been questioned by many experts and fans, but has brought the player immense success. Ahead of the big game, legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin suggested a unique tactic to the Indian batters. Ashwin pointed out a potential loophole in Tariq's action, and stated how batters could use it against him.

Ashwin suggested that a batter could decide to pull away by citing that he's unable to anticipate the time of Tariq's release.

"If Tariq pauses before delivery, the batter has the right to move away. The batter can say, 'I don't know when the ball is coming, so I moved away'," Ashwin stated in his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

"I want to see who dares to do that," he added.

When asked whether this could be a legitimate tactic that can be used by the Indian batters against Tariq, Ashwin said that he would've considered it himself had he been playing.

"That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire. See, I'm not against anyone. If I was there, I would have done that. I would have done everything that is within the laws of the game.

"In this instance, the umpire will have to decide whether to warn the bowler or the batter. Odds are, they will stand with the batter," Ashwin said.

However, Ashwin also further said that the Indian batters are perhaps unlikely to use this tactic against Tariq.

"I doubt the Indian team batters would do this. I'm not sure of it," he concluded.

Tariq has picked up 11 wickets in just four T20Is so far, at an average of 7.90 and an economy rate of less than a run-a-ball.