Pakistan's inconsistency once again proved costly in the ongoing T20 World Cup, as Salman Ali Agha's side fell to England in their Super 8 clash on Tuesday. After choosing to bat first, Pakistan managed 164/9 in 20 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan standing out as the lone bright spot with a well-crafted 63 off 45 balls. In response, Pakistan applied early pressure thanks to quick breakthroughs from Shaheen Afridi. However, England's skipper Harry Brook steadied the chase with a superb century, guiding his team to a two-wicket victory and sealing their place in the semi-finals.

Following the defeat, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt strongly criticised head coach Mike Hesson, questioning his reliance on what he called "modern cricket" theories.

"I honestly don't understand the coach's logic," Butt said on his YouTube channel. "Who is picked, who is dropped, who bats where-none of it makes sense. When to bowl someone, when to take them off, match-ups... he's memorised a few non-cricketing terms. He talks about strike rates and modern cricket, but neither he nor anyone else seems to truly understand what modern cricket is."

Butt also questioned Pakistan's lack of power-hitting development. "He keeps mentioning power hitting, but where is it?" Butt added. "What work has been done with these players? Who is actually hitting sixes? Our batters can't seem to play any shot other than towards mid-wicket."

He further criticised the team's preparation leading up to the tournament, pointing out that Pakistan's recent home series did not prepare them for international conditions.

"You played all your pre-World Cup series on low, slow, gripping pitches-basically substandard surfaces," he said. "Did you really think Sri Lanka's pitches would be similar? Was this an ICC event or were we preparing for a home series?"

For context, Pakistan had swept Australia 3-0 in a T20I series at home just before the World Cup.