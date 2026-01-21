Indian cricket team star batter Tilak Varma will join the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from injury, according to a report by The Times Of India. Tilak was ruled out of the first three T20I matches against New Zealand after undergoing testicular torsion surgery. However, with around two weeks remaining for the T20 World Cup 2026, Team India was handed a major boost as Tilak inched towards full fitness. The report claimed that Tilak was not feeling any pain and is headed to the CoE for a fitness test and further assessments.

“If everything goes well, he will be fit before the fourth T20I on January 28 in Vishakhapatnam. He has resumed physical training and, in a day or two, will start batting and other skill-based activities," a source told The Times of India.

Earlier, Ravi Bishnoi was added to India's T20I squad for the five-match series against New Zealand in place of injured all-rounder Washington Sundar, who will miss the rubber starting January 21 in Nagpur.

Seasoned batter Shreyas Iyer too was drafted in for the first three T20Is against the Kiwis after Tilak Varma was ruled out because of a side strain.

"The all-rounder (Washington) has been ruled out of the upcoming IDFC First Bank T20I series against New Zealand. The Men's Selection Committee has named Ravi Bishnoi as his replacement," the BCCI said in a release.

Bishnoi has taken 61 wickets from 42 T20Is, and the last of which came against England in February 2025.

"Washington Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on 11 January," the BCCI added.

Washington will now head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for recuperation.

"This was followed by an in-person consultation with an expert. He has been diagnosed with a side strain and has been advised rest for a few days, following which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further management of his injury," it added.

(With PTI inputs)