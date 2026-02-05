India were dealt an injury scare just three days ahead of the start of their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, as pacer Harshit Rana limped off the field during their warm-up match against South Africa on Wednesday. Harshit conceded 16 runs in a solitary over in India's warm-up game, during which his struggles were evident. The 24-year-old appeared to be in clear discomfort, even pulling up during his run-up on two separate instances. Harshit also clutched his knee at one point, and his night came to an end soon after as he went off the field.

No official statement has been given yet by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with regards to a potential injury suffered by Harshit.

Harshit's injury struggles add to India's already-existing concerns. Much to India's relief, star batter Tilak Varma made a successful return from injury, smashing 45 off 19 balls in the warm-up match against South Africa.

However, India continue to sweat over the availability of all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is yet to return after suffering an injury during the ODI series against New Zealand in January.

India delivered a dominant batting display to overpower South Africa by 30 runs in a high-scoring ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixture at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite a spirited chase featuring several aggressive cameos, South Africa were unable to keep pace with the required run rate after an early setback. While the Proteas showed depth and intent with the bat, India's bowlers restricted them to 210/7, sealing a confidence-boosting win ahead of the T20 World Cup opener against the USA on February 7.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth score of 240/6 in 20 overs. Opener Ishan Kishan slammed 53 off 20 deliveries, including two fours and seven towering sixes.

