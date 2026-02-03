Former Pakistan cricket team wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to not back down from their stance of boycotting the T20 World Cup 2026 game against India. Pakistan announced that they will take part in the competition but will not play in the group stage match against India in Colombo on February 15. The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed that they have not received any official communication from the PCB on the subject but warned Pakistan against going forward with their decision. Boycotting the match against India can lead to financial sanctions for Pakistan and possible conflicts with other cricket boards. Akmal said that although ICC has asked PCB to reconsider its stance, Pakistan should not change their stance.

Akmal argued that India were allowed to not travel to Pakistan for either Asia Cup or Champions Trophy despite Pakistan travelling to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“PCB should not back down! The ICC has told the Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider its stance of boycotting the India game. Was ICC sleeping when the Asia Cup happened in the hybrid model? Was ICC sleeping when India said it would not play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and only play on a neutral venue?” Akmal said on the ‘Game Plan' show.

“How many times has Pakistan played in India, despite the heightened tensions between the two countries. I have gone myself. The ICC should have thought of these things three years back,” he added.

However, the argument does not hold ground as India played the matches when they were moved to a neutral venue. On the other hand, Pakistan have decided to boycott their match against India despite the venue being Colombo in Sri Lanka.