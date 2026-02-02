The Pakistan government on Sunday announced that the national cricket team will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, but will boycott its group match against arch-rivals India in Colombo. "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026. However, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the country's government posted on its official X account.

Interestingly, the decision from the Pakistan government came at a time when their U19 team was playing against India in a crucial Super Six match at the U19 World Cup 2026 in Bulawayo.

Former India player Aakash Chopra took to social media to slam Pakistan, calling out the "hypocrisy" on display.

"Pakistan deciding not to play against India in an ICC event ON the day Pakistan played against India in an ICC event. HYPOCRISY ki spelling sahi hai (Is this the right spelling of hypocrisy)?" he wrote on X.

Pakistan deciding not to play against India in an ICC event ON the day Pakistan played against India in an ICC event.

HYPOCRISY ki spelling sahi hai? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 1, 2026

No reason was given for Pakistan boycotting the Group A game against India, but Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi had alleged the ICC of "double standards" as the apex cricket council refused to shift Bangladesh's games to Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh had received Pakistan's support after refusing to travel to India for T20 World Cup 2026. The ICC, however, rejected their request and gave the country a 24-hour deadline to decide its participation. As Bangladesh remained firm on their stance, it ended up losing its spot to Scotland, the best-ranked team among the ones who failed to qualify.

Around a week after the ICC verdict over the Bangladesh issue, Pakistan have decided to boycott the India game.

Pakistan's first match is against the Netherlands on Saturday. They will then take on the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

India would automatically receive two points if Pakistan forfeit the game.

Talking about the U19 World Cup game that took place on Sunday, India U19 outplayed Pakistan U19 by 58 runs to eliminate the side and set up a semi-final clash with Afghanistan U19.